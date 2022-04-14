NYC subway shooting suspect charged with one federal count of terrorism | 13 April 2022 | The suspect in the New York subway mass shooting has been charged with one federal count of terrorism, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Frank James, 62, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a mass shooting on a subway in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, officials said. During rush hour Tuesday morning, the suspect [allegedly] detonated two smoke grenades and opened fire as a Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.