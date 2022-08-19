NYC sucker punch suspect re-arrested for parole violation after walking free following attack --Van Phu Bui, a convicted sex offender, was caught on video suck-punching Jesus Cortes in an unprovoked attacked in New York City, police said | 19 Aug 2022 | The suspect allegedly caught on video brutally sucker-punching a New York City pedestrian last week was arrested Friday for a parole violation, a day after he was taken into police custody and walked free after his charges were reportedly downgraded. Bui Van Phu, a 55-year-old homeless man, was directed by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to report to his parole officer Friday morning, authorities said. He was arrested and is expected to appear before a judge within 24 hours. On Thursday, he was released without bail during a court appearance after his initial attempted murder charge was downgraded.