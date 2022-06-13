NYC suspect in unprovoked subway slashings was arrested and released from prison the day before - report | 13 June 2022 | A New York man who was arrested over the weekend for stabbing two people did so just a day after he was picked up by police, then let go, for brandishing a knife, according to a report. Donny Ubiera, 32, who was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed two people -- one on Friday and one on Saturday -- was incarcerated for displaying a large knife to police officers and was subsequently released from prison on Thursday, the New York Post reported. Ubiera's crime spree reportedly spanned four days, culminating with his arrest Saturday evening.