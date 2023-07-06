NYC unveils vending machine for drug users, with free crack pipes and Narcan for ODs | 6 June 2023 | New York City health officials on Monday unveiled the city's first public health vending machine, featuring free drug paraphernalia and anti-overdose meds for addicts. The big blue box was installed in Brooklyn on Monday and will offer potentially life-saving Naloxone to drug users who have overdosed on opioids, along with instructions on how to use the drug. Instead of snacks or sodas, the vending machine also has hygiene kits and safe sex kits for anyone with a New York City ZIP code to claim... The Brooklyn vending machine is the first of four machines that will be installed in neighborhoods that data shows were hit hardest by the opioid crisis, officials said. The vending machine will be hosted by the nonprofit group Serving the Underserved (S:US).