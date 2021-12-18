NYC vaccine-checker caught in her own trap | 17 Dec 2021 | A New York City health inspector charged with checking restaurants' compliance with the city's vaccination mandate was denied entrance to a bar she was auditing after allegedly refusing to show her vaccination card. Maggie Koronilian, the manager of Big Nose Kate's Saloon and Eatery in Staten Island, told the New York Post on Friday that she had no choice but to send the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene employee on her way, as she was not compliant with the Covid-19 rules she was sent to enforce. Koronilian said that New York City health inspector Benedicta Opara showed up at the bar with her official identification on display on Tuesday, but when asked to show proof of vaccination required to enter bars, museums, music venues, theatres, or most other public space under the city's vaccination mandate, Opara was not forthcoming.