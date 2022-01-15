NYC vaccine mandate protesters arrested at Times Square Olive Garden restaurant [while murderers, rapists, and thieves are allowed to roam free under NYC's Soros-installed DA] --Proof of vaccination is required in New York City to dine in at a restaurant [while no valid ID is required to vote] | 14 Jan 2022 | Several protesters demonstrating against coronavirus vaccine mandates at New York City's restaurants were arrested Friday evening after they refused to leave an Olive Garden location in Times Square, according to videos posted to social media. "This is the Civil Rights movement again!" one man shouted while being handcuffed, a video from independent journalist @ScooterCasterNY showed. In another video posted by the journalist, protesters were heard chanting "U-S-A!" and singing the national anthem before their arrests... The protesters remained inside the Olive Garden for two hours, refusing to leave, prompting the restaurant, which usually stays open until midnight, to close early, according to @ScooterCasterNY.