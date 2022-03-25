NYC won't rehire unvaccinated workers, mayor says --Adams moved to lift the vaccine requirement of athletes, performers | 25 March 2022 | New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that his administration would not rehire unvaccinated city workers. Around 1,400 city employees were fired earlier this year for failing to comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Adams, during a news conference at Citi Field, said he did not plan to rehire them... Also on Thursday, Adams moved to lift the vaccine requirement for athletes and performers, including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.