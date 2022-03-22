NYC's elite are in a tizzy after Justice Department 'inadvertently' publishes list of 121 'clients' - including lawyers, businessmen, and socialites - who solicited Sarah Lawrence 'sex cult victim' who was forced into prostitution --The list, which was entered into evidence in the trial under seal, includes lawyers and businessmen and socialites throughout the Tri-state area --Alleged clients include a Metropolitan Transit Authority executive, an account executive at Amazon, and a former New York State Supreme Court judge | 22 March 2022 | New York's business elite was left shaking in its boots Tuesday after a list of alleged clients of the student prostitute in the Sarah Lawrence "sex cult" case was inadvertently published online. The list, which was entered into evidence under seal in the ongoing trial of accused cult leader Larry Ray, includes lawyers and businessmen and socialites throughout the Tri-state area. DailyMail.com acquired a copy of the list of 121 names which was taken down nearly as fast as it was put up. A top executive at The Gap clothing firm and her husband was one of two married couples included. A former New York State Supreme Court judge is also named... An investment executive who was also in pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's infamous little black book of contacts is also listed.