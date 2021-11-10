NYC's Unvaccinated Teachers Need to Waive Right to Sue for One Year of Health Benefits | 11 Oct 2021 | Aside from being put on unpaid leave, New York City teachers who’ve declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be allowed to keep their health benefits for another year unless they give up their right to sue the city over its vaccine mandate. This condition was the result of an arbitration invoked by the city's largest teachers union, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT). The union touted the arbitration verdict as a victory that forced the city to acknowledge medical and religious exemptions to the vaccination. It also allowed the teachers to take a year of unpaid leave with continued healthcare coverage or voluntarily resign with unused sick days paid out and a year of continued health insurance.