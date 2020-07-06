NYPD, FBI Investigate Attack on Officers as Possible Terrorist Attack --Police official says suspect in ambush stabbing attack shouted 'Allahu akbar' | 06 June 2020 | The New York Police Department and the FBI are investigating the stabbing attack of a police officer last week as a possible terrorist attack, NYPD officials said Saturday. An NYPD officer guarding against looters in Brooklyn was stabbed in the neck and two other officers were shot during a chaotic chain of events on Wednesday night. The suspect, Dzenan Camovic, who is Muslim and lives in Brooklyn, shouted “Allahu akbar” before stabbing the officer on a street in a commercial district, police officials said. ...