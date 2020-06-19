NYPD investigating whether three cops were served poisoned milkshakes at downtown Manhattan Shake Shack | 16 June 2020 | Three police officers fell ill Monday after drinking milkshakes at a Manhattan Shake Shack, and the NYPD was investigating if they were poisoned with bleach. The officers ordered a meal at the burger chain's location at Broadway and Fulton St. at about 8:30 p.m. and noticed their shakes tasted strange, police sources said. One of the officers noticed a "clump of something" in one of their cups, and a second cop smelled bleach before all three fell ill, sources said... The three cops were hospitalized at New York Downtown hospital and are recovering in stable condition, police said. All three are members of the Bronx's 42nd Precinct, assigned to a protest detail. More than two dozen officers and detectives were questioning workers at the restaurant, which is located on an upper level of the Fulton Transit Center.