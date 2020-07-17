NYPD officer possibly struck with brass knuckles, suffered broken orbital bones in Brooklyn Bridge attack - sources | 16 July 2020 | A New York Police officer seriously injured during what was poised to be a "peaceful" protest on Wednesday is said to be contending with two broken orbital bones inside the eye, a dozen stitches and a possible concussion. He was seemingly struck in the face by an attacker donning something akin to brass knuckles, sources close to the injured police lieutenant -- who has since been identified by the NYPD as Richard Mack -- told Fox News. The calamity began Wednesday morning ahead of a planned rally against gun violence and in support of police – in the aftermath of a fatal shooting of a one-year-old in Brooklyn on Sunday night – in which demonstrators were crossing from the Brooklyn side of the storied Brooklyn Bridge. However, counter-protesters had already started crossing from the Manhattan side, prompting an NYPD officer stationed near the bridge's midpoint to call for assistance.