NYPD patrol car tires slashed as crowds gather for vigil honoring fallen officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora --Police tires slashed near vigil at NYPD's 32 Precinct station house | 27 Jan 2022 | The tires of a half-dozen police vehicles, including those belonging to the NYPD, were slashed on Wednesday during a vigil honoring the fallen New York City officers who died after they were shot by a domestic violence suspect earlier this month, Fox News has learned. The tires on four New York Police Department patrol cars, an auxiliary van, and a police vehicle from Darien, Connecticut, were slashed sometime shortly around 6:30 p.m. local time Wednesday in Harlem, near a vigil at the NYPD's 32 Precinct station house, Fox News confirmed Thursday morning. At the time, crowds had gathered at the station house around that time to honor officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were assigned to the precinct.