NYPD Suspends Officer for Promoting Trump on Patrol Vehicle Speaker | 26 Oct 2020 | A police officer in New York City was suspended without pay after videos showed him using the loudspeaker from one of the department's patrol vehicles in violation of a policy against endorsing political candidates while on duty, NYPD officials said. The footage posted on Twitter shows an unidentified person using offensive language toward the NYPD officer over the weekend in the Flatbush area in the borough of Brooklyn, challenging him to repeat the slogan "Trump 2020," which he allegedly said before the video was recorded. "Trump 2020," the officer is heard saying, following repeated threats from the pedestrian. "Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook. Trump 2020," the officer continued, according to another video taken from another angle. The department wrote on Twitter that the officer was "suspended without pay."