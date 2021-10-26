NYPD's Largest Police Union Sues Mayor Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 25 Oct 2021 | The largest New York City Police Department union on Monday filed a lawsuit to block a citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate that’s slated to go into effect by the end of this month. The Police Benevolent Association union sued over Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which goes into effect for all police officers and other city workers on Friday, Oct. 29. "The City has provided no explanation, much less a rational one, for the need to violate the autonomy and privacy of NYPD police officers in such a severe manner, on the threat of termination," the lawsuit said, adding that the current policy to either mandate vaccines or testing for COVID-19 is "sufficient enough."