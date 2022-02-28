NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading of Russia-based companies | 28 Feb 2022 | The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq MarketSite have temporarily halted trading in select Russian companies listed on their respective exchanges. Per a notice with the NYSE, the listed companies are Mechel PAO, American Depositary Shares -- each representing two ordinary shares -- and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and Cian PLC American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share. Sources familiar with exchanges tell FOX Business the halts, which can be used for unusual trading in any security, will allow time for officials to review the fast-moving developments impacting the shares.