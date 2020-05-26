NYSE's floor to reopen with masks, virus waivers and handshake ban --Splashy bell ringings, IPO celebrations and media broadcasts barred | 25 may 2020 | The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its famed trading floor Tuesday, but it won’t be going back to normal. Only one-quarter of the NYSE's usual population of traders will be back when the floor resumes business after a two-month closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Traders who return must wear masks, avoid taking public transportation and follow tough social-distancing rules, with newly erected Plexiglas barriers to help them stay apart. A visitor ban means splashy bell-ringings and celebrations to mark initial public offerings won't be happening anytime soon... To return to their jobs, floor traders must sign a liability waiver that prevents them from suing the NYSE if they get infected at the exchange.