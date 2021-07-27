NYT reporter suggests declaring Trump supporters 'enemies of the state' to combat 'national security threats' | 27 July 2021 | New York Times reporter Katie Benner suggested on Tuesday that in order to tackle America's current national security "dilemma," Trump supporters should be considered "enemies of the state." As the first hearing of the Jan. 6 committee was underway on Capitol Hill, Benner took to Twitter to stress that it "underscores" what she indicated was the ongoing threat within the U.S. "Today's #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America's current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state," Benner wrote in now-deleted tweets.