NYU joins Columbia in requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students next fall | 20 April 2021 | NYU will join Columbia University in requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccines before next fall, officials said. "[New York University] intends to require vaccinations for all NYU students returning to campus in New York City and other U.S. sites for the fall semester, while accommodating medical and religious exemptions," the school announced in an email. The school said it has not yet opted to require faculty and staff to get the shot but that their guidance could change. Columbia said this week that it would mandate vaccinations for both students and staff before the upcoming academic term.