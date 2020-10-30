NYU professor compares 2020 election vote to those of Flight 93 passengers on 9/11 --An NYU professor tweeted a photo of himself voting, saying it makes him 'think of flight 93.' | 29 Oct 2020 | New York University [so-called] professor of marketing Scott Galloway tweeted a picture of himself holding up a mail-in ballot, comparing his vote in the 2020 election to the votes that passengers on board Flight 93 took just before sacrificing their own lives to save countless other Americans. Galloway posted the picture on Twitter with the caption, "Whenever I do this, I think of flight 93 (9/11). How did the passengers decide whether to rush the cockpit/hijackers, and attempt to retake control of the plane? They voted." Flight 93 was one of the four airplanes hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001, in the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history, which took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans.