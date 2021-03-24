NYU professor linked to Cuomo's cover-up of nursing home deaths --An NYU Law professor who taught an 'Ethics in Government' course is accused of altering the reported COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes as a member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration. | 24 March 2021 | Linda Lacewell, the superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services and an adjunct professor at the NYU School of Law, is one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides accused of changing a state report to conceal the number of nursing home residents who died during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. NYU Law students now say Lacewell is unfit to teach at NYU Law. According to a New York Times investigation, a report written by New York state health officials in mid-2020 indicated that more than 9,000 nursing home residents died due to the pandemic by June 2020. The number included residents who died in nursing homes as well as in hospitals. Lacewell and two other top Cuomo aides allegedly edited and rewrote the report -- which was not yet public at the time -- to include only residents who died in nursing homes. By excluding residents who died in hospitals, they thereby reduced the reported death toll.