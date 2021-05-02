NYU study, paid for by billionaire Biden-backer, claims conservative censorship on social media isn't real --Researchers at New York University published a report claiming there is no evidence of bias against conservative social media users, and characterizing claims to the contrary as 'political disinformation.' --Ironically, the study was funded by a billionaire tech entrepreneur. --The researchers further suggested that the Biden administration create a new Digital Regulatory Agency. | 04 Feb 2021 | Conservative students and activists have been banned from multiple social media platforms over the past few years, but according to a New York University study, the reasoning is not because Big Tech companies hold a liberal bias. The report, “False Accusation, The Unfounded Claim that Social Media Companies Censor Conservatives," authored by Paul Barrett and Grant Sims states that “the false bias narrative is an example of political disinformation, meaning an untrue assertion that is spread to deceive.” The report from NYU's Center for Business and Human Rights states that Twitter, Instagram and Facebook banning former President Donald Trump may have been "unprecedented" but justified it as a "reasonable" response to his alleged violation of Twitter rules.