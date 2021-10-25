NZ PM Jacinda Ardern admits vaccine passports will create two-tier society --Vaccine passports will usher in social 'traffic light system' --It occurred to PM that vaccine passports can have 'other uses' than simply drive vaccination | 25 Oct 2021 | The prime minister of New Zealand has admitted that vaccine passports are segregating society into two different classes, by affording those who get the Covid jab more rights than to vaccination skeptics, who are in "the second tier." And PM Jacinda Ardern said this with a smile in response to a New Zealand Herald reporter's question, who recalled that she previously stated that the country's Covid policies would create a two-tier system in her country... "That is what it is, yup," Ardern said with a smile and a smirk, nodding her head... Ardern called the certificates -- which are proving to be a highly politically and socially divisive issue in countries around the world -- "tools for confidence." Reports say that just under 60 percent of all eligible New Zealanders have gotten the jab so far, and on Friday, Ardern said that the figure would have to reach 90 percent before restrictions are lifted under a new strategy to fight the epidemic, dubbed "the traffic light system." It will leave unvaccinated people unable to go to restaurants, gyms, and have access to similar establishments, while they will also be prohibited from gathering in groups larger than 10.