Oakland goes dark as fire rips through California power substation following a series of targeted attacks on across U.S. - flights are grounded and 50,000 residents are plunged into darkness as officials launch investigation --Pacific Gas and Electric officials are investigating the incident, which comes after a series of attacks on substations across the U.S. in recent weeks | 20 Feb 2023 | A major power outage caused by a fire at an electrical substation shut down the Oakland Airport in Northern California Sunday evening. More than 50,000 customers in the Bay Area were impacted and flights out of the area were halted after a fire broke out at a Pacific Gas and Electric substation around 1pm. Photos and videos posted on social media show stranded passengers at the airport waiting at their gates and to get through security which was shut down for hours. A representative for PG&E confirmed the widespread outage on Twitter just after 2.50pm Pacific Standard Time and say they are "currently investigating the details." The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. The incident comes as a series of substations across the United States have been targeted by individuals looking to wreak havoc on the power system. ["Individuals." That would be Klaus Schwab's foot soldiers, including antifa terorrists.]