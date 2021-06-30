Oakland TV crew held up at gunpoint as police department's funding slashed --The California news crew was filming an interview when 2 armed suspects tried to take their camera | 30 June 2021 | A pair of robbers in Oakland, California, held up a television news crew at gunpoint just hours after the city's police chief warned of safety concerns following officials' decision to slash his department’s budget by more than $18 million, police said. The news crew was filming an interview with the city's director of violence prevention outside City Hall around 3 p.m. local time Monday when two armed suspects tried to take their camera, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement... At the time, the crew was interviewing Guillermo Cespedes, head of the city's Department of Violence Prevention, the police department confirmed.