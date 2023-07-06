Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Is Being Tortured in DC Gulag Following Conviction – Allegedly at the Orders of Anti-Trump Deputy Warden Landerkin | 7 June 2023 | Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced on May 25 in Washington, D.C. Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison. This was after he added extra years to his sentence because he believed Rhodes's actions amounted to terrorism. This was completely ludicrous. The judge then lectured him on what a danger he was to society. Rhodes is currently 57. If this kangaroo court's conviction stands, Rhodes will be 75 when he is released.