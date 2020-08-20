Obama tears into successor in withering convention speech, as Trump live-tweets rebuttal | 19 Aug 2020 | Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday night launched a blistering attack on President Trump, his successor in the White House. Obama, delivering one of the marquee speeches on the third night of the Democratic National Convention as he made the case for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, didn’t hold back. He charged that during Trump's tenure, "he's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends" ...The current president was apparently watching his predecessor's speech, and hit back in real time. "HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT," the president tweeted midway through Obama's speech.