'Obama is unacceptable' Boris 'rejects' Biden choice for US Ambassador after Brexit claim --Downing Street denies claims | 11 July 2021 | Foreign Office and Washington sources have told the Sunday Express the Biden administration had informally suggested the former US President but Boris Johnson does not want Mr Obama to fill the post. If true it would be the first known case of a potential US Ambassador to the UK appointment being objected to by the British government. There have been disagreements between Mr Obama and Mr Johnson since 2016 when he came on a visit to Britain during the EU referendum and claimed Britain would be "at the back of the queue" for trade deals... One senior Whitehall source told the Sunday Express: "It's absolutely true that the government has privately objected to an Obama appointment. It’s also true that this is why there is a delay."