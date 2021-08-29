Obama's Secretary of Education Compares Anti-Mask, Anti-Covid Vax Americans to Kabul Suicide Bombers | 29 Aug 2021 | Barack Obama's Secretary of Education on Sunday compared Americans who refuse to wear face masks and refuse to take the Covid jab to suicide bombers. Americans who exercise their Constitutional rights are now terrorists, according to this Obama lackey. "Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul's airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here? They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom." Arne Duncan, Obama's Secretary of Education said in a tweet.