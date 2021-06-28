Official 2011 Chinese government submission discusses 'weaponising specific viruses to target races' | 27 June 2021 | An official Chinese government document -- submitted to the United Nation’s Biological Weapons Convention in 2011 -- discusses "weaponising specific viruses to target races," according to Sky News host Sharri Markson. "It is a shocking and grotesque area of bioresearch," Ms Markson said. She said it was part of the warning which was included in the government’s formal submission to the United Nation’s Biological Weapons Convention in 2011. Ms Markson said the documents show that the Chinese government took concerns about a potential lab leak extremely seriously. "So seriously they said a lab leak involving virus research could place the whole of mankind in great danger".