Official Complaint Filed With UN Human Rights Committee Over Mistreatment of Jan. 6 Prisoners | 28 Aug 2021 | An America First community organizing group called Look Forward America and Citizens Against Political Persecution (CAPP), gathered outside the United Nations in New York City earlier this afternoon to announce that they have officially filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee over the mistreatment and myriad human rights violations perpetrated against those being held on charges related to January 6th... We have previously reported how the Biden administration has withheld cancer medications, placed the political prisoners in solitary confinement, and routinely harassed or beaten dozens who are currently locked up in federal detention centers for the crime of being present on the grounds of the United States Capitol or simply walking through the halls of congress after member of the US Capitol Police waved them past barricades and through doors on the afternoon of January 6th.