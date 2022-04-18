Officials Manipulated COVID Data to Exaggerate Crisis, Mathematician Tells RFK, Jr. | 18 April 2022 | From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman Fenton, Ph.D., could see health officials were misusing data and misleading the public. A professor of risk information management at Queen Mary University of London, Fenton is a mathematician who focuses on critical decision-making and quantifying uncertainty. Throughout the pandemic, he closely examined and criticized how officials used data to make decisions about lockdowns, testing and vaccines. Fenton spoke last week with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on "RFK Jr. - The Defender Podcast." "When the COVID pandemic emerged, what kind of challenges did you specifically see?" Kennedy asked Fenton. Fenton replied: "It was clear I think from the start that most of the data that governments put out -- not just the UK government, but most governments around the world...were kind of misleading because it was based on very easily manipulated statistics." This was true of both the nature of COVID itself and the vaccines, Fenton said.