Officials say suspect in hostage situation believed to be motivated by case of prisoner linked to terrorism | 15 Jan 2022 | 6:01 p.m. EST update: Two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the suspect in the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas. She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan. The sources tell CNN that assessment is based on both discussions with the suspect and audio heard on the synagogue's livestream.