Ohio Eases Requirements for Teachers to Carry Guns in Schools | 13 June 2022 | Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday signed a bill that significantly lowers the amount of training that teachers and other school staffers must undergo in order to carry a firearm on school grounds. "In life we make choices, and we don't always know what the outcome is going to be," the governor said at a press conference on Monday, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "What this Legislature has done, I've done by signing it, is giving schools an option based on their particular circumstances to make the best decision they can make with the best information they have..." DeWine said in a statement earlier this month that the legislation will enable "local school districts, if they so choose, to designate armed staff for school security and safety."