Ohio files federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over East Palestine derailment, state's attorney general says | 14 March 2023 | Ohio has filed a federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over last month’s toxic chemical derailment in East Palestine, Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday. Yost outlined the 58-count complaint, saying that Norfolk Southern violated numerous state, federal and Ohio common laws and violated the state’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)... The attorney general went on to point out that the derailment "caused the release of over 1 million gallons of hazardous chemicals and it endangered both the health and area residents of Ohio's natural resources."