Hopefully, this policy would serve as the tipping point for the Second American Revolution: Ohio GOP Rep. Steve Stivers Supports $1400 Stimulus Check - Provided You Get COVID Vaccine | 22 Jan 2021 | One Republican congressman is on board with President [sic] Joe Biden's call for a $1,400 stimulus check, but only if the recipient gets a COVID-19 vaccination first. Representative Steve Stivers of Ohio told Yahoo Finance Live earlier this week, "I hope the administration will look at that option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 -- and that's herd immunity." Biden, who was sworn into office on Wednesday, is pushing for a $1.9 trillion emergency relief package to tackle the twin crises of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn [fomented by blue-state tyrants who implemented unnecessary, deadly lockdowns to destroy the economy and therefore Trump].