Ohio governor tests negative in second coronavirus test | 06 Aug 2020 | Hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the governor announced a second test had come back negative. "In a second COVID-19 test administered today in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19," the governor's Twitter account tweeted Thursday evening. "First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative." DeWine's office said the second test was a PCR test, which "is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus," while the one administered Thursday morning was an antigen test. The PCR test came back negative on two different diagnostic platforms.