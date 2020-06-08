Ohio governor tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit --DeWine was scheduled to meet President Trump when he landed in Cleveland | 06 Aug 2020 | Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus hours before he was set to greet President Trump at the Cleveland airport, his office announced on Thursday. As part of the standard protocol, DeWine was tested for COVID-19 before he was scheduled to meet with Trump. The state's lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, tested negative for the virus... DeWine is the second U.S. governor to test positive for the virus.