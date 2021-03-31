Ohio lawmakers move to preemptively ban vaccine passports over concerns about privacy | 31 March 2021 | Two Ohio state legislators are planning to introduce a bill that will preemptively ban vaccine passports over concerns about privacy and government overreach. Rep. Al Cutrona, a Republican who represents parts of eastern Ohio, told Fox News that vaccine passports mandated by the government would create "privacy concerns that should be startling to anyone." "I want to make sure that we put a stop on this from the government," Rep. Cutrona -- who runs an infectious disease medical practice in Ohio -- said Wednesday. "It's a false sense of security, a false sense of normalcy, and frankly, I think it's a very slippery slope that we're heading down." Rep. Mike Loychik, a Republican cosponsor of Cutrona's bill, tweeted that the "last thing we should do is follow Andrew Cuomo and New York's example by implementing vaccine passports."