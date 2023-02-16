Ohio police probe report Black students assaulted, forced White students to say 'Black Lives Matter' --Students could face charges of menacing and assault | 16 Feb 2023 | A group of Springfield, Ohio, elementary school White students were allegedly threatened and assaulted after a group of Black students told them to say, "Black Lives Matter," or else, according to reports. The Springfield Police Department said an officer responded to Kenwood Elementary School just before 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 13 in reference to an incident that happened on Feb. 10... The principal told police that a group of Black students gathered several White students in the playground and forced them to say, "Black Lives Matter," against their will, the incident report states. The suspects also allegedly recorded the White students who were forced to make the statement, police said.