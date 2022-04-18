Ohio public university to pay $400,000 in damages after punishing professor over preferred pronoun controversy | 18 April 2022 | A public university in Ohio will pay $400,000 in damages and attorney fees after punishing a professor for declining a male student's demand to be referred to as a female. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at Shawnee State University, responded to a male student's question during a January 2018 political philosophy class by saying "Yes, sir." When the class ended, the student identified to the professor as transgender, and demanded to be referred to as a woman in the future, along with "feminine titles and pronouns," according to the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the professor in court. Doing so, Meriwether maintained, would have violated his convictions as a Christian. Meriwether didn't agree to the student's request, and court documents state that the student became belligerent and told the professor that he would be fired...