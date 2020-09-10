Ohio's Franklin County sees nearly 50K voters getting wrong absentee ballots, elections officials say | 09 Oct 2020 | Nearly 50,000 voters in Franklin County -- Ohio's most populous county -- received incorrect absentee ballots in the mail, elections officials said Friday, revealing a major glitch that appeared to affect one in five ballots the county had sent so far. Officials promised to have new ballots mailed within three days to the 49,669 voters who received the wrong ones. A list of voters who got the wrong ballot will be posted on the Franklin County Board of Elections website.