Oil hits 13-year high as Blinken signals openness to a ban on Russian oil imports --Blinken said US is 'in very active discussions' with European allies about a ban on Russian oil | 6 March 2022 | Oil prices surged to a 13-year high on Sunday as U.S. officials signaled an openness to a ban on Russian oil imports amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude, the U.S. benchmark, rose 9.5% to $126.64 a barrel as of 7:00 PM on Sunday evening. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, shot up 12% to $130.98 a barrel... A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to ban Russian oil on Thursday.