Oil prices continue rally, Brent hits $116 per barrel | 2 March 2022 | Oil prices continue to rally as shipping and supply concerns continue due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both U.S. crude and Brent have traded above $110 per barrel. Brent crude is trading above the $116 level. U.S. crude gained $3.25 to $113.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the price basis for international oils, added $3.71 to $116.64 per barrel in London.