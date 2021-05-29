Oklahoma governor bars state agencies from mandating masks, vaccines | 29 May 2021 | Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Friday issued an executive order banning state agencies from implementing mask mandates or vaccine requirements for people entering their buildings. Under the order, which officially goes into effect on Tuesday, "all buildings and office space, owned or leased by the State of Oklahoma and open to the public shall rescind any mandate for the wearing of masks in order to receive government services." The action also stated that "all state agencies are hereby prohibited from requiring a vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of admittance to any public building."