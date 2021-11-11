Oklahoma representative files bill to ban vaccine mandates in state | 11 Nov 2021 | An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that will aim to ban any COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state. State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill 1003X, nicknamed the "Liberty Bill," this week to end what he calls "shocking abuse" after receiving "numerous" calls from constituents who face loss of employment due to vaccine mandates. "Following Oklahoma's successful, landmark opioid settlement against the drug makers, it's inconceivable that any employer would ask employees to subject themselves to an EUA injection from that same industry," Gann said. The "Liberty Bill" copies an Illinois law that would protect employees who resist forced drug injection, KTUL reported. "When this abuse is taking place in the state of Oklahoma, we have to stand up and protect the individual liberty," Gann said in a statement.