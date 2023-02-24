Oklahoma Senate Moves to Ensure Only U.S. Citizens Are Voting in State Elections | 23 Feb 2023 | The Oklahoma Senate scored a major win for election integrity on Wednesday after the upper chamber passed legislation making it more difficult for illegal aliens to vote in state elections. Under SB 377, county court clerks would be permitted to compile a monthly list of individuals "excused from jury duty for not being a citizen of the United States and provide the list to the secretary of the county election board." Once acquired, the local election board secretary is then mandated to "cancel the registration of each registered voter included on the list" and "report the person or persons to the district attorney and the United States attorney for the county."