Old Parliament House in Australia Is Burned; Vax Protesters Warn: Current One is Next | 30 Dec 2021 | Direct confrontation with the government of Australia broke out this morning as freedom-loving Australians set fire to that country's Old Parliament House over tyrannical COVID-19 infringements upon freedom, and coerced/forced vaccines. As Old Parliament House Burned, protesters warned, "The present one is next." Video shows fire coming out of the main entrance of Old Parliament House. ...Australia imposed Vaccine passports, which forbade citizens from eating out in restaurants, going into gyms, attending sporting events, and in some cases, forbade them from going into supermarkets to buy food. Said one protester, "If government doesn't stop this tyranny, we'll burn down the present Parliament house and hang the elected officials by their necks as they run out of the burning building."