Oligarch George Soros dishing out $125M to help Democrats in November's midterms --Soros spent $80M of own money to support Democratic candidates and causes in 2020 election cycle | 30 Jan 2022 | Billionaire oligarch and Democratic mega donor George Soros is pumping $125 million into a super PAC to support Democrats running in November's midterm elections and beyond. The 91-year-old Soros, who made his fortune in hedge funds, is infusing the money into the Democracy PAC, which he set up in 2019 to serve as his main political action committee to support Democratic causes, candidates and committees. Soros channeled roughly $80 million into the group during the 2020 cycle.