Oligarchy: Over 100 Wall Street Titans Conspire Anonymously to Undermine Electoral Reform Laws | 12 April 2021 | Over 100 Wall Street corporate chieftains met in a private meeting recently to discuss collusion possibilities after the passage of electoral reform in several states, including Georgia. The corporate elite is striking back, exerting their vast economic privilege to punish the people and undermine the political process. It is clear they do not want a non-globalist to ever be elected president again. The Wall Street tycoons have cravenly refused to list their identities, as they understand that opposing voter security may have negative consequences in the marketplace.